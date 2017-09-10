 

Boy, 6, run over while playing in parked car

2017-09-10 12:00

News24 Correspondent

Johannesburg - A 6-year-old boy is in a serious condition after he was run over while playing in a stationary car in Germiston, paramedics said on Sunday.

“The boy was playing in a parked vehicle in the driveway and managed to release the park brake,” said Netcare911 spokesperson Nick Dollman in a statement.

“When he got out of the vehicle, it started to move down the gradient and ran over him.”

Paramedics attended to the scene of the accident which happened on Saturday evening and treated the child who was seriously injured.

“Due to the extent of his injuries, the Netcare911 specialised helicopter ambulance was called to the scene and airlifted the child to a trauma unit.”

The boy is currently recovering in a Johannesburg trauma unit.

