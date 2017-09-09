Boy, 9, gunned down in possible Ocean View gang shooting

What To Read Next

Cape Town - A 9-year-old boy was gunned down in his Ocean View home after allegedly being caught in the crossfire between gangsters shortly after midnight on Saturday.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana confirmed the boy had been fatally wounded at around 00:50 on Saturday morning.

"According to information four people were shot in this incident, a 9-year-old boy was fatally wounded while three other victims aged between 19 and 28 years were transported to hospital for treatment,” she said.

Rwexana said a case of murder and attempted had been opened for investigation.

“Circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation, no one has been arrested at this stage.

"That the shooting was gang related is also part of our investigations," she said.

Police detectives have urged anyone with more information to contact Ocean View police station on 021 783 8300.