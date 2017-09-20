 

Boy dies after allegedly being bullied at Benoni school

2017-09-20 13:53

Iavan Pijoos

Johannesburg - A 13-year-old boy, who was allegedly bullied at a school in Benoni, in Ekurhuleni, has died after complaining of severe headaches.

However, police spokesperson Colonel Mack Mngomezulu said they were waiting for the post-mortem to determine if his death was linked to the injuries he had sustained during the beatings.

According to Mngomezulu, the boy was assaulted on September 4 and the matter was reported to the principal.

"Last week Friday, he was bullied again. They struck him with a knee against the head. He complained about severe headaches on Tuesday and did not attend school," he said.

Mngomezulu said, when the boy's mother arrived home later that day, she found her son dead on his bed.

"We are investigating an inquest; once the post-mortem has been conducted we will know the cause of death."

