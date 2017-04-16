 

Boy dies after falling on military vehicle at KKNK

2017-04-16 20:39

Romantha Botha, Netwerk24

Joshua Pharaoh (Facebook)

Cape Town –  A nine-year-old boy from Paarl died on Sunday morning after he fell on a military vehicle at an exhibition at the Klein Karoo National Arts Festival (KKNK) in Oudtshoorn, Netwerk24 reports. 

Joshua Pharaoh died Sunday morning in the Life Bay View private hospital in Mossel Bay. 

He reportedly lost his balance and fell into the vehicle and hit his head on a metal plate. 

South African National Defence Force (SANDF) spokesperson Brigadier General Mafi Mgobozi told Netwerk24 the three officers responsible for the vehicle were busy with other visitors when Pharaoh climbed into the vehicle. 

Mgobozi said a full report has not yet been compiled. 

“We don’t know exactly what happened. At this moment, all that we know is that there were three officers on duty who were busy with visitors when the boy fell.”

He said visitors were allowed to enter the vehicles, but they had to be accompanied by an officer at all times. 

On Sunday, the Pharaoh family was still too shocked to speak to the media. 

Joshua’s grandfather, Hamilton Pharaoh, said on Facebook he will always cherish the memories of the nine-year-old. 

“There are no words to describe the pain we all are feeling at this point. Our sunshine grandchild who made us love beyond all boundaries is no more. RIP Josh James Pharaoh our life will never be the same again.”

“I know you have left our lives with an incredible gift of memories that will last us a lifetime. Your life during the past nine years has been an incredible journey of love and blessings. Thanks be to God for allowing all of us to have you in our lives. Love you beyond infinity and like we use to play - 'Are you in or out'. Josh and now you are out.”

Southern Cape Police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie said an autopsy will be done to investigate the cause of Joshua’s death. 

BLF 'protects' Guptas against 'Rupert agents' at religious ceremony

2017-04-16 19:12

