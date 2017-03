What To Read Next

Durban – An 87-year-old man appeared in the Umzinto Magistrate’s Court on Monday for allegedly shooting a 12-year-old boy he apparently mistook for a monkey, KwaZulu-Natal police said.



The boy was climbing a guava tree on the man's property in Breamar on Sunday when he was shot in the head and upper body, Sergeant Patrick Msomi told News24.



The boy died on the scene.