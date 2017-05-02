 

Boy who fell 3m out of tree recovering

2017-05-02 12:51

Elsje Du Toit, Netwerk24

Richard's Bay - A Free State boy who fell out of a tree over the long weekend and had to spend a few days in high care, is in a stable condition.

John Jackson, 8, a Grade 3 pupil at Wilgerivier school in Frankfort, still has a headache and is complaining of nausea, his dad, Reverend John Jackson, told Netwerk24.

“He’s been transferred to the children's ward, but he’s not quite himself yet,” said Jackson snr.

“He’s talking, but he’s keeping it to a minimum.”

The Jacksons were on their way to St Lucia for the long weekend when they stopped in Pongola on Friday. John climbed a tree and fell about three metres onto a cement slab, hitting his head and back.

Jackson, a minister at the NG Church at Frankfort, in the Free State, said his son was unconscious after the fall.  

“Like any other young boy, he loves climbing trees. After the fall, he was out cold,” he said.

His mother, Dr Helena Jackson, performed mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.

“Then we got him to a local doctor as fast as possible.”

John jnr was stabilised there and taken by ambulance to the Netcare The Bay Hospital in Richards Bay, where he was admitted to the high care unit.

“He’s doing well, but is not really eating because of the nausea. He also was in a lot of pain on Sunday.”

Jackson said they’d be staying in Richards Bay until John jnr was well enough to travel.

