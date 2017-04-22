Boy with cancer 'looking for miracle' at Buchan prayer meeting

Bloemfontein - A boy from Bloemfontein suffering from cancer for most of his life, is one of thousands of people attending the It’s Time prayer day outside the city, Netwerk24 reports.

Graeme Victor, 12, and his mother Marita, 36, have been at the venue, the farm Wilde Als, since 04:00 to pray for his healing. He was diagnosed with thyroid cancer at the age of five.

Graeme, who is dependant on an oxygen tank 24 hours a day, says he is at the gathering for healing. "I came here to pray that the Lord must please heal me."

Marita says her desire is to have Angus Buchan pray for her child.

"We sit a stone’s throw away from the stage and my prayer is that they pray for my child so that his suffering can end."

She says they’ve been walking a long road and it breaks her heart to see her child like this.

"We are looking for a miracle, for healing," she says.

Hundreds of thousands of people from across the country and abroad had already taken their place at the prayer meeting. Roughly a million are expected to attend.

The gathering was set to start at 12:00, but has been delayed by heavy traffic leading towards the venue.