 

Boyfriend arrested after woman's body found, police station torched

2017-05-13 19:17

Paul Herman, News24

(Duncan Alfreds, News24)

(Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Polokwane - The boyfriend of 25-year-old Mavis Mabala has been arrested after her body was found in a bush, and an angry mob proceeded to torch the Vhulaudzi village police station.

Limpopo police on Saturday said they had cracked the Mabala's case after she went missing on Wednesday, locating her body outside Phadzima village on Saturday.

"The disappearance of the deceased resulted in the community of Phadzima village venting their anger on the police and subsequently torching the Vhulaudzi police station and two police vehicles," Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said.

"The deceased's 30-year-old boyfriend has been arrested for killing her and disposing of her body in the bush. He will appear in court soon."

Ngoepe also said the 21 people arrested for burning the police station appeared in Thohoyandou Magistrate's Court on charges of public violence, arson, malicious damage to property and illegal gathering.

They were denied bail, and will appear in court again on June 21.

Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba reiterated his call to members of the community to "give the police the necessary space to operate and desist from engaging in acts of vigilantism".

On Tuesday night, protesters started by barricading road access to the station following the disappearance of Mabala.

"The members on duty tried to repel them by firing some shots but were in the process overwhelmed by the mob of about 700," Ngoepe had said.

Members of the Public Order Policing Unit were deployed as backup to the station and to remove the barricades after the building and two vehicles were "completely gutted".

The police immediately launched a manhunt and subsequently arrested six people aged between 19 and 41. One of the suspects, aged 21, was admitted to hospital after he was allegedly shot in the thigh.

Read more on:    polokwane  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Western Cape police find body of child in Epping

2017-05-13 18:02

Inside News24

 
Empowering girls in science

A Johannesburg high school is making a change in science education for girls and seeing incredible results.

Partner Content
Travel Dreams? Where would you rather be right now?

Partnered: Whether you're missing family overseas, dreaming of family adventures or romantic hideaways we all have that one place we'd rather be right now - but have you thought about the best way to get there?

/News
Ramaphosa pleads for 'one ANC slate'
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Durbanville 18:49 PM
Road name: Eversdal Road

Durbanville 18:49 PM
Road name: De Bron Road

More traffic reports
Powerball, Plus Friday May 12 results 2017-05-12 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 