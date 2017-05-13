Boyfriend arrested after woman's body found, police station torched

Polokwane - The boyfriend of 25-year-old Mavis Mabala has been arrested after her body was found in a bush, and an angry mob proceeded to torch the Vhulaudzi village police station.

Limpopo police on Saturday said they had cracked the Mabala's case after she went missing on Wednesday, locating her body outside Phadzima village on Saturday.

"The disappearance of the deceased resulted in the community of Phadzima village venting their anger on the police and subsequently torching the Vhulaudzi police station and two police vehicles," Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said.

"The deceased's 30-year-old boyfriend has been arrested for killing her and disposing of her body in the bush. He will appear in court soon."

Ngoepe also said the 21 people arrested for burning the police station appeared in Thohoyandou Magistrate's Court on charges of public violence, arson, malicious damage to property and illegal gathering.

They were denied bail, and will appear in court again on June 21.

Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba reiterated his call to members of the community to "give the police the necessary space to operate and desist from engaging in acts of vigilantism".

On Tuesday night, protesters started by barricading road access to the station following the disappearance of Mabala.

"The members on duty tried to repel them by firing some shots but were in the process overwhelmed by the mob of about 700," Ngoepe had said.

Members of the Public Order Policing Unit were deployed as backup to the station and to remove the barricades after the building and two vehicles were "completely gutted".

The police immediately launched a manhunt and subsequently arrested six people aged between 19 and 41. One of the suspects, aged 21, was admitted to hospital after he was allegedly shot in the thigh.

