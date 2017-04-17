 

Boyfriend stoned to death after confronting man who groped his girlfriend

2017-04-17 19:28

Paul Herman, News24

Rustenburg - A 23-year-old man was stoned to death after he got into an altercation with a man who had allegedly groped his girlfriend in Boons, near Rustenburg, over the weekend.

The man got into a heated altercation with a 41-year-old man on Saturday evening after the latter "forcefully grabbed the man's girlfriend", Lieutenant Colonel Pelonomi Makau said on Monday.

"The incident led to a fight in which the suspect was stabbed with a knife on the neck," Makau said.

The 41-year-old, with the help of a friend, retaliated by hurling stones at the boyfriend, leaving him unconscious.

"The victim and the suspects were both taken to the hospital for medical treatment where the victim was declared dead on arrival."

The suspects were arrested and would appear in Koster Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

