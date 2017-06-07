 

'Brave lawn man' from Free State causes social media storm

2017-06-07 05:20

Austil Mathebula, News24

A picture of the tornado. (Supplied, Cecilia Wessels)

A picture of the tornado. (Supplied, Cecilia Wessels)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - A South African-born man living in Canada made international headlines after a picture of him calmly mowing his lawn during a tornado caused a storm on social media over the weekend.

The picture - called a definition of "this is fine" by some - shows Theunis Wessels calmly mowing his lawn while a huge tornado was spinning in the background. 

Although this seemed a brave show by Wessels, his daughter was not impressed, and out of fear for the danger her father was facing, the 9-year-old ran to the house to wake her mother.

When Cecilia, Wessels's wife, rushed out to see what was happening, he reportedly said, "Everything is OK". 

"My daughter was very scared, but we could calm her down when we mentioned aspects like there was no wind at our home, no alarms had gone off and that it has been moving past us pretty fast," said Cecilia Wessels.

She later posted Wessels's picture on her Facebook account, saying, "My beast mowing the lawn with a breeze in his hair." The picture has attracted lots of media attention and the couple has since been interviewed by notable publications.

Cecilia Wessels told News24 that Wessels felt that mowing the lawn before it rained was a good idea, and not even a raging tornado could stop him from doing so. 

"Theunis actually started mowing the lawn earlier the afternoon when the weather forecast showed cloudy. He felt that cutting it before the rain would help promote it growing better.

"The tornado started forming quite a distance away from us and Theunis kept an eye on it and its path. 

"By the time I took the picture, he was basically finishing off with the lawn and it was just my luck that I could take the shot."


Although the storm was moving away at the time the picture was taken, it sparked mixed views, with some admiring his apparent bravery and others saying that it was a dangerous move as he could have been struck by lightning.

'Fond memories'

Cecilia Wessels says this was their first experience seeing a tornado, adding that they are only used to the Free State's whirlwind. 

"We were actually quite astounded by this beautiful and fearful thing. It was our very first experience with a tornado, because as you know we only know the Vrystaat se warrelwinde [Free State's whirlwind], which is a breeze compared to Cape Town," she said.

"We moved to Canada in 2007 for work. My husband is originally from Theunissen in the Free State and I'm from Hartswater, Northern Cape. We both have fond memories of our home country and come to visit on a yearly basis. 

"Our children love the atmosphere, the food and the sun of South Africa; not to mention the beaches! It is wonderful to have been raised in South Africa."



Read more on:    free state  |  canada  |  weather  |  social media

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Ludi would have forgiven his murderer, says mom

2017-06-06 22:24

Inside News24

 
Embracing sustainability in tobacco agriculture

In Sub-Saharan Africa, farming represents a subsistence lifestyle for millions of people. In recent years though, the development of farming into an economic activity has made a real change in how the land is used in providing for the population.

/News
56% of SA women say they've experienced sexual violence while using taxis
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Paarl 05:53 AM
Road name: N1

Knysna 05:46 AM
Road name: N2

More traffic reports
Powerball, Plus Tuesday June 06 results 2017-06-06 21:14 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 