BREAKING: Alleged gang leader wounded as underworld war escalates

Cape Town – Alleged Sexy Boys gang leader Jerome “Donkie” Booysen has been wounded in a shooting in Elsies River.

His business associate Andre Naude, a former bouncer boss, confirmed to News24 on Monday night that Booysen was in hospital.

“Jerome’s been shot,” he said.

Booysen’s condition was not immediately clear and News24 understands Booysen was shot in the neck.

Sources said he had been on his way to visit another man, who was also shot, in the Cravenby area.

Police did not immediately comment on the second shooting and Booysen's phone appeared to be switched off.

Four years ago Booysen was named as head of the Sexy Boys gang during a court case.

He has worked with Naude and controversial businessman Mark Lifman.

Several shootings have led up to him being wounded.

Six days ago in Elsies River 11 people were shot and two others wounded.

A week ago Mayon McKenna, 40, and another man, aged 23, were gunned down in Ravensmead, apparently outside his house.

Both were shot in the head and died at the scene.

Several sources, with links to police, said McKenna was allegedly involved in the drug trade, as well as the underworld, as he channelled drugs and offered protection to some key figures.

He was said to be a member of the 26s gang.

It is understood that McKenna offered protection to individuals involved in the taxi industry and who allegedly extorted protection money from drivers using certain routes.

The shootings come as a war over the club security scene is intensifying.

Businessman Nafiz Modack is said to be heading a new faction which is effectively hijacking the control of club security from an older, more established grouping.

The friction between the two groupings has resulted in violence in some of the latest incidents in the city centre and surrounds.

Late last Thursday a woman was wounded in a popular Loop Street nightclub and on April 17 two men were wounded in a shooting in Café Caprice in Camps Bay.

