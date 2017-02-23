 

BREAKING: Brian Molefe sworn in as ANC MP

2017-02-23 10:54

Mahlatse Gallens, News24

Brian Molefe (File, News24)

Cape Town - Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe has been sworn in as ANC member of Parliament.

Two sources from Parliament confirmed to News24 that the swearing in took place in the Speaker's office on Thursday morning.

The official announcement is expected to be made when the National Assembly sits on Thursday afternoon.

It was earlier announced that he had quit the board of the Industrial Development Corporation.

Molefe's nomination by North West has been mired with controversy, with branch leaders in Hartbeespoort differing on whether he is a member or not.

Another branch in Irene in Pretoria claimed he was still on their books.

