 

BREAKING: Train on fire at Cape Town Railway Station after riot

2017-06-12 21:44

Jenni Evans, News24

Cape Town - Angry commuters went on the rampage at Cape Town station over delayed trains on Monday night.

Thick black smoke could be seen billowing from the station a train was set alight on platform 15. 

Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott said there were some service problems.

Earlier, in a series of notices on Twitter, Metrorail announced delays of about an hour between Salt River and Woodstock on the Southern line, technical problems at Maitland and Woltemade on the Northern line, and technical problems between Ysterplaat and Esplanade.

@Just_ONeill tweeted: ''Ok guys, this is a riot happening here at the train station because of the delayed trains,'' and added a video of crowds gathered on the concourse.

@TrafficSA tweeted: Cape Town - Commuter Unrest at Cape Town Train Station - Public Order Police arriving

They posted a video in which people were shouting, with banging in the background.


Read more on:    metrorail  |  cape town  |  transport

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Silver lining at SABC after Hlaudi sacked: Mwasa

13 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Behind the sparkle

Alluring, beautiful and timeless - diamonds are some of the most sought after gems in the world and are a true testament of everlasting brilliance. Let us take you behind the sparkle to show you the history behind this coveted jewel.

Embracing sustainability in tobacco agriculture

In Sub-Saharan Africa, farming represents a subsistence lifestyle for millions of people. In recent years though, the development of farming into an economic activity has made a real change in how the land is used in providing for the population.

/News
WATCH LIVE: SABC briefs media on Hlaudi decision
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 17:11 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Claremont 16:25 PM
Road name: Imam Haron Road

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday June 10 2017-06-10 21:42 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 