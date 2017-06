What To Read Next

Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng has been found guilty in an internal disciplinary hearing, a reliable source close to the hearings told News24. Watch as the SABC address media on their decision here. WATCH

Johannesburg - Hlaudi Motsoeneng has been dismissed by the SABC after he was found guilty in an internal disciplinary hearing.

He was found guilty of bringing the SABC into disrepute and causing irreparable damage to his employer.

The board agreed and this has been communicated to Motsoeneng.