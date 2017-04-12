BREAKING: Motion of no confidence against Zuma postponed

Cape Town – The motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma has been postponed, according to parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo.

The vote was scheduled for April 18.

The DA, Economic Freedom Fighters and the United Democratic Movement have called for the motion to be postponed.

The Programme Committee will now be requested to reflect on the implications of the postponement of the motion of no confidence on the programme of the House, especially in light of Rule 90 (rule of anticipation), Parliament said in a statement.

"In terms of Rule 90, postponed motions remain on the programming system of the Assembly, thereby blocking any MP from tabling a similar motion until the one tabled is debated and voted on," the statement reads.