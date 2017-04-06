 

BREAKING: SAPS declares all Tshwane marches illegal

2017-04-06 19:51

Thulani Gqirana, News24

Cape Town – The South African Police Service has declared all marches in Tshwane on Friday as illegal.

Acting police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane on Thursday said anyone taking part in these would be breaking the law of the country.

He said the organisers do not have permission.

"All protest action in Tshwane will be illegal as no approval has been granted by relevant authorities."

They, however, would be on the ground, he said.

Several marches and events, mainly in reaction to President Jacob Zuma's Cabinet reshuffle, are expected to take pace nationwide on Friday.

Thousands of South Africans are expected to take to the streets on Friday after Zuma fired five ministers on Friday, March 31.


