BREAKING: Seven people shot in Joburg CBD

Johannesburg - Seven people were shot and wounded outside a block of flats in Braamfontein, Johannesburg CBD, paramedics said on Wednesday.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said they found a woman and six men lying outside the block of flats in Kerk Street.

Meiring said two were in a critical condition and the five others had sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious.

"Paramedics immediately treated the patients and provided the critically and seriously injured with advanced life support interventions."

After they had been treated, they were transported to various provincial hospitals.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela told News24 he was "rushing" to the scene and would give an update at a later stage.



