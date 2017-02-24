BREAKING: Zuma decides not to suspend Jiba, Mrwebi

Cape Town - President Jacob Zuma has decided not to suspend or to institute an inquiry into the fitness of the NPA’s Advocate Lawrence Mrwebi and Advocate Nomgcobo Jiba to hold office.

This comes after the decision by the North Gauteng High Court granting the two prosecutors leave to appeal against its earlier decision, Presidency spokesperson Bongani Ngqulunga said in a statement.

Jiba and Mrwebi were invited to make written representations as to why they should not be suspended, pending the outcome of an inquiry into their fitness to hold office.

“Having considered the representations made by Adv Jiba and Adv Mrwebi, and the decision of the North Gauteng High Court to grant the two prosecutors leave to appeal, the President has decided not to suspend them or institute any inquiry until the finalisation of the leave process,” the statement said.

The two are still on special leave as per their arrangement with the National Director of Public Prosecutions.

More to follow.