 

BREAKING: Zuma decides not to suspend Jiba, Mrwebi

2017-02-24 17:57
Nomgcobo Jiba (File, News24)

Nomgcobo Jiba (File, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - President Jacob Zuma has decided not to suspend or to institute an inquiry into the fitness of the NPA’s Advocate Lawrence Mrwebi and Advocate Nomgcobo Jiba to hold office.

This comes after the decision by the North Gauteng High Court granting the two prosecutors leave to appeal against its earlier decision, Presidency spokesperson Bongani Ngqulunga said in a statement.

Jiba and Mrwebi were invited to make written representations as to why they should not be suspended, pending the outcome of an inquiry into their fitness to hold office.

“Having considered the representations made by Adv Jiba and Adv Mrwebi, and the decision of the North Gauteng High Court to grant the two prosecutors leave to appeal, the President has decided not to suspend them or institute any inquiry until the finalisation of the leave process,” the statement said.

The two are still on special leave as per their arrangement with the National Director of Public Prosecutions.  

More to follow.

Read more on:    npa  |  jacob zuma  |  nomgcobo ­jiba  |  lawrence mrwebi

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WRAP: Pretoria brought to a standstill during anti-immigrant march

22 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
PARTNER CONTENT
How much food do you need to concentrate?

We have been taught that we need three meals a day in order to make it through the day and while most of us indulge in more than our fair share there is a large portion of South Africans who are living off barely enough to sustain them.

/News
WATCH: South Africans aren't xenophobic - Jacob Zuma

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, February 22 2017-02-22 21:59 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 