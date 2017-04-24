Broadcasting does not cause reputational damage, psychiatrist says in Van Breda matter

Cape Town – A psychiatrist, in support of Media24 application to broadcast the Henri van Breda’s murder
trial, dismissed the argument that broadcasting the trial would lead to reputational damage to witnesses, saying the
damage will be done by unprepared witnesses.
“The (Oscar) Pistorius matter
(which was broadcasted) had the effect of making unskilled or unprepared
‘experts’ think twice about entering the courtroom, which actually benefits the
pursuit of justice,” Gérard Labuschagne said in an affidavit.
“Witnesses that suffered
‘severe reputational damage’ did so because they were poorly prepared for
court.”
Labuchagne worked
closely with then National Prosecuting Authority advocate Gerrie Nel during Pistorius' trial.
Van Breda was charged with three counts of murder, one of attempted
murder, and one of defeating or obstructing the administration of justice.
His parents, Martin, 54, and
Teresa, 55, and his brother Rudi, 22, were axed to death in their home on the
luxury De Zalze golf estate in Stellenbosch in the early hours of January 27,
2015. He handed himself to police in June and was granted bail of R100 000 on
June 14. His sister, Marli, 18, survived the attack, but sustained serious
brain injuries and has amnesia.
Labuschagne's affidavit responding in response to an affidavit by
psychologist Larissa Paniere-Peter in support of Van Breda. His responding affidavit
was filed by Media24 on Monday following Van
Breda’s request to appeal Western Cape High Court Judge Siraj Desai ruling
granting Media24 broadcasting rights to his trial.
Paniere-Peter
in her affidavit argued that broadcasting the trial
may result in witnesses with “unpopular opinion(s)” refusing to testify.
“(This) may result in an expert
or witness… refusing to testify in the matter, knowing that his or her view or
perspective is going to be judged from the living rooms of others,” Paniere-Peter said.
Labuschagne dismissed her argument
as speculative.
“Many things ‘may’ happened,
whether it is televised or not,” he said.
Supreme court of Appeals (SCA)
acting Judge President Mandisa Maya on Thursday issued directives to Van Breda,
Media24 and the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) to file court
papers by Monday in relation to the appeal.
Access to the judiciary
Netwerk24 editor Johanna van
Eeden in her affidavit said Media24 purposefully asked Desai to make a ruling
that broadcasting from inside the courtroom
will be ‘flexible’ and adjusted as ‘events develop’.
Van Eeden said broadcasting the
trail gives access to people in rural communities to the judiciary.
“Numerous (court) decisions
recognised that the majority of citizens do not enjoy the privilege of living
near courts, and do not possess the resources to travel physically to attend
hearings,” she said.
Van Breda and the NDPP filed an
urgent application at the Constitutional Court to appeal Desai's decision to
grant Media24 broadcasting rights. On April 13, the court dismissed it.
Both parties then approached
the SCA separately.
Van Breda’s trial started on Monday.
*News24 is a wholly-owned
subsidiary of Media24, a Naspers company.