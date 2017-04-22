Buchan's message for Zuma: 'Don't play with God'

Bloemfontein - “Don’t play with God.” That was Evangelist Angus Buchan’s message to President Jacob Zuma and the country’s other leaders.

Buchan on Saturday lead the “It’s time” prayer meeting on a farm outside Bloemfontein, where thousands of people prayed for healing and forgiveness, Netwerk24 reported.

“I don’t have the time to speak about people, I speak about Jesus. But yes, people know what is happening. They aren’t blind. They are looking for answers. Mr Zuma, like the rest of us, needs God,” Buchan said after the meeting.

Among the people at the event, which started two hours late because there were still scores of people making their way to the farm Wildeals, where DA leader Mmusi Maimane and ACDP leader Kenneth Moshoe.

Buchan, who became emotional at times, said he didn’t have the words to describe the day. “I believe God did something remarkable to make the event happen within six weeks. And He was there.”

“What an Evangelist does is to rescue people and I believe not many can say they saw a million people uniting to say the sinner’s prayer.

“I feel as though I can go home [to heaven] now. This is all about God, not about me. It might have been the biggest prayer meeting held in the world to date. People knew and that is why they came.

“No one will be able to deny that there were a million people, because no one counted.”

“I have never experienced a crowd such as this. You could hear a pin drop. How unbelievable was it when all said “amen” in unison?”