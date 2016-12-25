Bumper bundles of Christmas joy

Johannesburg - Instead of just a red and green Christmas, for 134 lucky Gauteng and Western Cape families, there was also some pink and blue.

A total of 138 babies, including a set of twins, were born under the Christmas star at hospitals in various part of the country on Christmas Day.

In Gauteng, there were 114 babies - 49 girls and 65 boys, including a set of twins.

Double sets of booties and blankets will also be needed in Bishop Lavis and Macassar in Cape Town after a set of baby boys and then girls were born in each are respectively.

In the Western Cape, overall, 24 babies had a festive introduction to the world - an even dozen of girls and boys. Nineteen city babies were born in Cape Town, while five were born in rural areas.

“There can be nothing as fulfilling as bringing a new life on this earth; we wish them a long and healthy life,” said Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu about her province’s portion of the country’s youngest ‘born frees’.

The Western Cape Health department congratulated all the new arrivals as well.

Chris Hani Baragwanath hospital, where 25 babies were delivered, was the most popular Johannesburg venue for these Christmas celebrities to make their appearance.

In the mother city, Mowbray Maternity Hospital made eight new mums beam with joy when their darlings were dropped off by the South African stork.



Mowbray was also the location where a different kind of midnight mass arrived, when the first Christmas baby, a little girl, was born three minutes after midnight.

In Gauteng, 11 babies were born in Tembisa Tertiary hospital, while Kalafong Tertiary Hospital welcoming three girls and eight boys.

A variety of other hospitals played a special kind of Santa Claus to expectant families.

On Christmas day, Mahlangu also took the opportunity to thank all healthcare staff who were working over the festive season.

“I really appreciate [their] efforts…While others are home resting, they are hard at work.”