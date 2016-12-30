 

Bungling burglar accidentally kills accomplice

2016-12-30 15:32

Jeff Wicks, News24

iStock

iStock

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - It was a "comedy" of errors for bungling burglars in Crossroads, Cape Town, on Thursday night, when one of the hapless criminals accidentally killed his accomplice.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said that a gang of four had forced their way into a Sonwabile Drive home.

"The owner of the house was asleep and was woken by footsteps inside the kitchen. He went to check and saw an unknown armed man, whom he fought with," he said.

"When the owner of the house overpowered the suspect, the culprit called for help and three other suspects appeared. One suspect fired shots, aiming at the owner, but he shot his accomplice who died on the scene," Van Wyk added.

"Two other suspects were also shot during the struggle and one was unharmed. Two are detained in Nyanga and one is under police guard in hospital."

Police recovered two guns from the scene.

Read more on:    cape town  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Escaping desperation, a dissident tongue and the next world cup

2 minutes ago
Partner content

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

NSC results available from 06:00 on 5 January 2017. Western Cape NSC Results will be available 05:00 on 6 January 2017. Enter the examination number (NSC Students) or surname (IEB Students) to view results; or search by province or school.

PARTNER CONTENT
INFOGRAPHIC: New thinking required for retirement

Everything we believe about retirement is fast becoming outdated.

/News
'Work hard; have fun!' - Class of 2016's tips for future matrics

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Mossel Bay 13:50 PM
Road name: N2

Onrus 13:49 PM
Road name: R34 Eastbound

Eastbound
More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday December 28 2016-12-28 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 