 

Burgersfort guard killed as gang of 18 robs ATMs

2017-06-24 18:18

Jenni Evans, News24

Johannesburg - Limpopo police were on the hunt on Saturday for an 18-strong gang which killed a security guard at a bank robbery at the Twin City shopping centre in Burgersfort.

According to police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe, the gang descended on the centre in three vehicles on Friday and closed the R555 and the R37 which run past the centre.

The gang fired randomly, ordering the guards to lie down, and got to work at cutting into two ATMs.

During the chaos they killed a guard in his 40s, whose name has not been released yet.

They made off with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police had by Saturday morning found one of the vehicles - a silver-grey Navara - with blood inside.

They are still searching for the other two vehicles - a silver Audi A4 and a white VW Golf 6 - and the gang.

Anyone with information that will help the police find them can call Captain Boshomane at 0798945501, their nearest police station, Crime Stop on 0860010111 or send a text to Crime Line on 32211.


 
Read more on:    polokwane  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Multiple vehicle collision leaves 2 dead, 7 injured

2017-06-24 17:30

Inside News24

 
Behind the sparkle

Alluring, beautiful and timeless - diamonds are some of the most sought after gems in the world and are a true testament of everlasting brilliance. Let us take you behind the sparkle to show you the history behind this coveted jewel.

Embracing sustainability in tobacco agriculture

In Sub-Saharan Africa, farming represents a subsistence lifestyle for millions of people. In recent years though, the development of farming into an economic activity has made a real change in how the land is used in providing for the population.

/Africa
Focus on Africa: Bomb attack, famine and refugees
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 10:29 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Maitland 18:04 PM
Road name: Voortrekker Road

More traffic reports
PowerBall, Plus Friday June 23 results 2017-06-23 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 