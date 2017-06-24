Burgersfort guard killed as gang of 18 robs ATMs

Johannesburg - Limpopo police were on the hunt on Saturday for an 18-strong gang which killed a security guard at a bank robbery at the Twin City shopping centre in Burgersfort.



According to police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe, the gang descended on the centre in three vehicles on Friday and closed the R555 and the R37 which run past the centre.



The gang fired randomly, ordering the guards to lie down, and got to work at cutting into two ATMs.



During the chaos they killed a guard in his 40s, whose name has not been released yet.



They made off with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police had by Saturday morning found one of the vehicles - a silver-grey Navara - with blood inside.





They are still searching for the other two vehicles - a silver Audi A4 and a white VW Golf 6 - and the gang.

Anyone with information that will help the police find them can call Captain Boshomane at 0798945501, their nearest police station, Crime Stop on 0860010111 or send a text to Crime Line on 32211.





