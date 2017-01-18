Bus driver, woman killed in separate accidents

Johannesburg – A 28-year-old bus driver and a woman believed to be in her forties were killed in two separate accidents in Johannesburg, paramedics said on Wednesday.

In the first incident, the bus driver was killed after his bus collided with a truck on the N12 in Westonaria, west of Johannesburg on Tuesday night.

ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said that before 23:00, paramedics arrived on the scene where they found the bus and the truck.

"An unknown man was found near the wheels of the truck with fatal injuries. It was evident that the bus crashed into the side of the truck. A large hole in the windscreen of the bus suggested that the driver was flung through the windscreen and into the wheels of the truck during the collision."

Vermaak said paramedics could not help the man and he was declared dead on the scene. There were no passengers in the bus at the time of the collision, he added.

Fatal injuries

In the second incident, Vermaak said that the woman was killed in the early hours of Wednesday morning on the M1 highway in Johannesburg.

He said that paramedics were called to the scene before Riviera Road before 02:00 where they found the woman lying in the fast lane of the highway.

"Upon assessment, they found that she sustained fatal injuries when she was knocked over by a vehicle. There was nothing that paramedics could do for her and she was declared dead on the scene."