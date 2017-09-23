Bus drives into two Cape Town homes, driver killed

What To Read Next

A golden arrow bus drove into two home in Nyanga, Cape Town, on Saturday afternoon. (Supplied)

Cape Town – A Golden Arrow bus drove into two homes in Zwelitsha in Nyanga East, Cape Town, on Saturday afternoon when the bus driver was killed in an attempted robbery, police said.

No one was injured during the collision, Western Cape Police spokesperson Andrè Traut told News24.

Nyanga ward councillor Luyanda Nyingwa said the bus was carrying passengers towards Wynberg when the suspects shot the driver. He said nothing was stolen in the incident.

Golden Arrow bus services are assisting everyone affected, including the family of the deceased, spokesperson Bronwyn Dyke said.

She said the operator will be helping police in investigations as far as possible.

Traut said no arrests have been made.

He encouraged members of the public to report information to Crime Stop on 0860010111.

