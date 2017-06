What To Read Next

East London - 16 people were injured, one critically when the bus they were travelling in overturned in the Eastern Cape on Saturday afternoon.

Eastern Cape department of health spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said the bus, which was carrying 35 passengers, overturned near the Cetane settlement.

15 passengers sustained minor injuries and were transported to nearby hospitals while one passenger was in a critical condition and had to be airlifted to East London.

The bus went down an embankment as it overturned.