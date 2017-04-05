 

Cabinet reshuffle will harm NGOs, warns organisation

2017-04-05 12:58

Jenni Evans, News24

Community Chest (website)

Community Chest (website)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town – President Jacob Zuma's Cabinet reshuffle and the credit ratings downgrade will make it harder for already struggling NGOs to raise money, the Community Chest of the Western Cape warned on Wednesday.

"As it stands, it is hard to raise money for the important work being done by NGOs in this kind of environment and economy," said Community Chest CEO Lorenzo Davids.

Davids said the organisation is worried about how the poor will be affected by higher debt repayment fees and higher food and transport costs arising from higher currency costs.

There could also be a possible increase in inflation and long-term unemployment.

"Whilst we fully recognise the constitutional prerogative of the president to decide on the members of Cabinet, we note with alarm that these appointments are being made at a time of great division in our body politic, as well as at a time of great concern over the state of the South African economy," he said.

"Whilst we seek to believe that the best of intentions are behind this reshuffle, statements made by leading politicians and economists have indicated that this recent reshuffle will diminish the ability of our government to execute its social mandate, and will reduce trust in the legitimacy of key democratic institutions."

Davids said the costs associated with the retiring ministers were also worrying because the government has to pay out benefits and pensions.

Pravin Gordhan and Mcebisi Jonas, the former minister and deputy minister of finance, were among Cabinet ministers and deputies who were fired.

Read more on:    cape town  |  charity  |  cabinet reshuffle

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Top ANC leaders 'made a mistake to differ over cabinet reshuffle'

2017-04-05 12:06

Inside News24

 
Partner Content
The easiest ‘would you rather' travel edition game ever!

Have you ever been at an airport and found yourself dreaming of sitting on one of those planes jetting off on an adventure?

/News
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Treasury boss Fuzile confirms he has resigned

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
PowerBall, Plus Tuesday April 4 results 2017-04-04 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 