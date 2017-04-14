 

Call for boycott of Gupta organised Hindu ceremony

2017-04-14 17:08

Tammy Petersen, News24

Atul Gupta (File, Netwerk24)

Atul Gupta (File, Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - Johannesburg Against Injustice has called for a boycott of a Shrimad Bhagwat Katha ceremony organised by the Gupta family, saying “perpetual wrongdoers must not use religion to conceal their nefarious deeds or as some kind of public relations exercise to turn the tide of public opinion”.

The Hindu ceremony is understood to be planned to take place from Sunday.

The organisation said while it supports freedom to practice one’s religion, it was “highly ironic and disingenuous” that a family facing numerous allegations of fraud and corruption would host the religious function, “given that the deity being honoured is Lord Krishna who in Hindu scriptures teaches about the evils of greed and seeking of wealth”.

“This kind of public religious discourse is usually intended to encourage devotees to act in the interest of humanity and public good,” it said in a statement.

“JAI believes that the teachings of Lord Krishna are in direct contrast to the actions and practices of the Gupta family. Whilst we respect the rights of the devotees to worship, we believe that perpetual wrongdoers must not use religion to conceal their nefarious deeds or as some kind of public relations exercise to turn the tide of public opinion.”

It called on Hindu priests, leaders and organisations to boycott the event and to rather “engage with the Gupta family through the writing of letters, requesting that they choose the path of righteousness”.

“The Gupta family has been dominating the headlines of South African media for all the wrong reasons. They have been at the centre of almost all procurement scandals at State Owned Entities, Denel, Transnet and Eskom, not to mention the State of Capture Report by former Public Protector, Thuli Madonsela. 

“The Gupta name has become synonymous with corrupt relationships and underhanded dealings and is recognised even by ordinary citizens who are not in the political domain. This special kind of ubiquity has resulted in a surge of anger and antagonism towards the family by South Africans who believe that the Guptas are a corrupting force.”

It said it “cannot be right that the Guptas be allowed to pretend at being God fearing and humble people”.

News24 was unable to reach the Gupta family spokesperson for comment.

Read more on:    guptas  |  johannesburg  |  religion

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Zuma calls for prayers for country's leaders

2017-04-14 16:31

Inside News24

 
Partner Content
Travel Dreams? Where would you rather be right now?

Partnered: Whether you're missing family overseas, dreaming of family adventures or romantic hideaways we all have that one place we'd rather be right now - but have you thought about the best way to get there?

/News
WATCH: Bombings, kidnappings and treason - a week in Africa

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday April 12 2017-04-12 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 