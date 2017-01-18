Call for Scott-Crossley to be denied bail

Johannesburg - The South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) said on Wednesday that Mark Scott-Crossley, who allegedly ran over a Limpopo man in an apparent racist attack, must be denied bail.

"Scott-Crossley should not be granted bail to restore public confidence in the criminal justice system. His alleged racist heinous actions and unresolved anger undermines the rule of law, reconciliation, nation building and social cohesion," spokesperson Jabu Mahlangu said.

Mahlangu said the incident reminded the organisation of the gruesome death of Nelson Chisale, who was thrown into a lion enclosure by Scott-Crossley in 2004.

Scott-Crossley, who was believed to have fled Limpopo after the alleged attack, handed himself over to police on Wednesday afternoon.

Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said Scott-Crossley had handed himself over in Pretoria.

Earlier this month Mojapelo said a warrant of arrest had been issued on December 21 for Scott-Crossley.

'Menace that must be kept behind bars'

He is facing a charge of attempted murder.

In December News24 reported that Silence Mabunda, 37, a general worker at the Moholoholo Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre, had opened a case against Scott-Crossley after he grabbed and smashed Mabunda's cellphone, before allegedly hitting him with his car and driving over him in an apparent racist attack.

Mabunda said Scott-Crossley had attacked him at a shop in Hoedspruit while he was buying airtime in December.

Scott-Crossley is expected to appear in the Hoedspruit Magistrate's Court on Friday.

Mahlangu called for justice to prevail.

"It is a [travesty] of justice that Mark Scott-Crossley was not arrested before Christmas. He successfully evaded arrest since the incident proving that he is flight risk and a menace that must be kept behind bars," he said.

