 

Cannibalism victim to be laid to rest

2017-09-23 12:15

Derrick Spies, Correspondent

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Port Elizabeth - Hundreds of mourners are expected to attend the funeral service of Thembeka Masumpa at her home in Mpamba village, KwaBhaca - formerly known as Mount Frere on Saturday.

Masumpa, 35, died when a 23-year-old Aphiwe Mapekula allegedly slit her throat and ate her flesh two weeks ago.

READ: Eastern Cape 'cannibal' dies in hospital

Alfred Nzo District Municipality Mayor Sixolile Mehlomakhulu said it was shocking and painful to lose the two young lives through such an incident.  

Mehlomakhulu said both the Umzimvubu Local Municipality and Alfred Nzo District Municipality had assisted the family with funeral arrangements as they were a struggling family.

"The delegations from both municipalities visited the Masumpa family to send our condolences and to comfort them; we have seen that they needed assistance, hence we have stepped in," said Mehlomakhulu.

"Once again we send our condolences to both the Masumpa and Mapekula families and we wish to put in on record that no family deserves the pain these two families are currently going through," he added.

Umzimvubu Local Municipality mayor, Bulelwa Mabhengu said: "It's unfortunate that our society has been exposed to one the most horrific incidents to unfold in our area.

"The municipality has visited both families to sympathise with the sudden loss of their loved ones. It's with this reason that we would like to plead with all communities to unite against this act and proactively rebuke cannibalism," said Mabengu.

Both mayors said they would work with other government department to facilitate awareness campaigns to ensure that communities were vigilant and proactive to prevent such incidents from happing.

Mapekula, who died at the Nelson Mandela Central Hospital‚ where he was admitted after being shot by police, will also be buried on Saturday in KwaBhaca.

Read more on:    port elizabeth  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Horror on SA roads as long weekend gets underway

2017-09-23 11:50

Inside News24

 
Watch: Investing in the future through child development

An investment of R32-million into 11 early childhood development centres is changing the future for children in the Northern Cape.

/Africa
WATCH: Mugabe looking frail at UN General Assembly
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, September 22 2017-09-22 21:09 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 