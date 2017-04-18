 

Cape Town finally hits water use target

2017-04-18 19:31

James de Villiers, News24

(YouTube)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town – Water consumption in Cape Town has dropped below the city’s 700 million litre per day target for the first time.

The city’s inhabitants used 685 million litres per day in the past week, the city said in a statement on Tuesday.  

Dam levels supplying the city decreased to 24.1%. With the last 10% of a dam’s water not being useable, dam levels were effectively at 14.1%, the city said.

“We cannot emphasise strongly enough how critical it is that we do not relax our water-saving efforts over the next year at least. One winter of average rainfall will not get us out of this predicament,” mayoral committee member for informal settlements, water and waste services; and energy, Xanthea Limberg, said.

“To give our residents an idea of the seriousness of the situation, we will be lowering the consumption target to 600 million litres soon.”

In March, mayor Patricia de Lille declared the city a disaster zone to accelerate the development of emergency water schemes. The city was reducing water pressure to decrease the flow of water within its system.

De Lille told a meeting of the Cape Town Climate Change Coalition on Tuesday that the city was reviewing its 30-year water plan. It needed to give consideration to climate change to make the city more “water sensitive”.

“This means managing all urban water, stormwater, groundwater, rivers and treated wastewater effluent in an integrated way, with the ultimate aim of being able to use these as sources of drinking water.”


Read more on:    patricia de lille  |  cape town  |  drought  |  water

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Hawks inching ahead with Nigerian 'prophet' sex abuse probe

2017-04-18 19:08

Inside News24

 
Partner Content
Travel Dreams? Where would you rather be right now?

Partnered: Whether you're missing family overseas, dreaming of family adventures or romantic hideaways we all have that one place we'd rather be right now - but have you thought about the best way to get there?

/News
WATCH: Braamfontein building catches fire

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday April 15 2017-04-15 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 