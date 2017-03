What To Read Next

Cape Town – Twenty-five people have been left homeless after a fire destroyed 10 informal houses in Vrygrond on Monday afternoon, officials said.

The fire has since been brought under control, City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue spokesperson Tracey Whittaker told News24.

Three fire fighting vehicles, with 15 permanent firefighters, were deployed to the scene.

Whittaker said Disaster Risk Management had been informed to find alternative accommodation for the 25 people.

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.