 

Cape Town girl claims man gave her snacks after touching her, court hears

2017-04-10 22:41

Jenna Etheridge, News24

(File, Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Cape Town – A 12-year-old girl claims that an employee at a shop close to her Cape Town home indecently assaulted her and warned her to keep it to herself, the Wynberg Magistrate's Court heard on Monday.

"The accused would give her chips and lollipops after touching her breast and tell her not to tell anyone," said prosecutor Phumeza Mtuyedwa-Zondi.

The girl's grandmother became suspicious last month and asked her where she was getting the money to buy snacks.

She then informed the girl's father, who reported the matter to police.

The State indicated it would oppose the 28-year-old man's release on bail.

Mtuyedwa-Zondi said the owner of the shop said in a statement that the man had only been working for him for three days.

Extortion claims

The girl, who pointed the man out to police, did not specify whether or not the alleged indecent assault happened more than once.

The man's defence team stated he had no criminal record, had a fixed address, was unmarried, had no children, and had also worked at another shop in Gugulethu for four years.

His version was that the girl and her family had attempted to extort him every time they came to the shop.

"When he refused to give them money or give them goods, they brought this case," the court heard.

Magistrate Goolam Bawa said the man, from Somalia, had proved it was in the interest of justice to release him on bail.

Bail

"It is suspected, on the basis of a statement that has not been followed up by the investigating officer or with home affairs, that the accused is in the country unlawfully," he said.

"Notwithstanding the suspicion, the State has decided not to charge the accused with any immigration-related offences."

He did not believe the man would flee and released him on R500 bail.

Bawa ordered the man to stay at the same address until the case was finalised.

He was also not allowed to contact the complainant directly or indirectly.

The case was postponed until May 19 for further investigation.

