Cape Town - A Goodwood man had survived a brush with a Cape Cobra on Saturday afternoon and is in a stable condition in a city hospital.

Netcare911 spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said that the man was bitten by the snake at his home while gardening.

“When Netcare911 paramedics arrived on scene, they found the man to be in a stable condition,” she said.

“Paramedics began with treatment and thereafter transported the man to a nearby hospital for further medical care.”