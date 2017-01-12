Cape Town metro cop shooter caught after 'sustained manhunt'

What To Read Next

Cape Town – The City of Cape Town has welcomed the arrest of a teenager who allegedly shot and injured a metro police constable in Hanover Park on Thursday morning.

“This arrest sends a strong message that we will not tolerate attacks on our staff and that we will hunt you down,” mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith, said in a statement.

He said the 18-year-old man was forced to come forward following a sustained manhunt.

He allegedly opened fire on the 40-year-old constable and his colleague, a sergeant, when they arrived in Athwood Road at 09:20, in response to a shooting, police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said earlier.

The officers returned fire. The constable was wounded in the stomach and left hand. The sergeant sustained a slight injury to his left hand.

The constable was taken to Gatesville Medical Centre, Smith said.

The shooter fled on foot. He would face charges of attempted murder.