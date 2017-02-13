 

Cape Town mom arrested for stabbing baby in neck

2017-02-13 14:45

Tammy Petersen, News24

Cape Town - A Khayelitsha mother was arrested on Monday morning for allegedly stabbing her baby boy in the neck, Western Cape police have confirmed.

The 2-year-old, who was stabbed last Sunday, survived.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said: "The incident occurred at their residence in Makhaza, whereafter the suspect fled."

According to the police, the baby’s grandparents heard him crying early that morning and walked in on the stabbing.

They intervened and the woman fled. 

The baby was hospitalised.

The 27-year-old woman was arrested in De Doorns on Monday.

She is expected in the Khayelitsha Magistrate's Court on Tuesday on an attempted murder charge.

