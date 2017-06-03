Cape Town residents jubilant as rain falls

Cape Town - Residents of Cape Town have taken to social media in jubilation as rain started to fall in the mother city on Saturday evening.

Rain has been most welcomed by Capetonians after the Western Cape government has declared the entire province a disaster area in order to deal with the ongoing drought that has plagued the province for most of the year.

The declaration was made to speed up the reaction time for the deployment of resources to tackle water scarcity.

The Karoo and West Coast municipalities were declared a disaster area in 2016, but the disaster area has now been extended to the entire province.