 

Cape Town still treading water restrictions

2016-12-28 21:32

News24 Correspondent

Water tap. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Water tap. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Cape Town - Washing cars with buckets, time-specific gardening forays and a ban on portable pools are among the water restrictions Cape Town residents are still being urged to follow, the municipality said on Wednesday.

"The City of Cape Town is pleased with the latest statistics, which indicate a drop in water consumption over the past week. However, there is still much work to be done," said the municipality in a statement.

The target for the city is to limit water usage to 800 million litres a day.

For the week between December 19 and 25, the City managed to curb its water consumption to 835 million litres - a significant drop from this time in November when it was using 854 million litres in the week between November 21 and 27, and the week after when it used over 900 million litres.

If Cape Town residents were able to limit their consumption to 800 million litres a day, the city would have a water supply to last until the next rainy season, the municipality said.

Dam levels

However, over the last week, combined dam levels dropped a further 1.6%, to 48.1%.

Among the measures that residents have been urged to follow are the limiting of the watering and irrigation of gardens, sports fields and parks early in the morning and late evening.

"No washing or hosing down of hard-surfaced or paved areas with drinking water is allowed (except for health purposes)."

Abattoirs, food processing industries, industries, using water to prepare for painting or similar treatments, care facilities and animal shelters were all requested to apply for special exemption.

"Ornamental water fountains/water features should be operated only by recycling the water, or if using non-potable water."

The washing of vehicles and boats must only be conducted with a bucket, and not a hosepipe.

Portable play pools are prohibited, while swimming pools can only be topped up manually, and only if the pool has a cover.

"While the average daily consumption is still not where it needs to be, it is edging closer," said the City.

