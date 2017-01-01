 

Cape Town sun trips up US hiker

2017-01-01 21:13

Jenni Evans, News24

Cape Town - Cape Town's sunny New Year weather got the better of a second visitor, this time an American tourist who had to airlifted and treated for dehydration while hiking the picturesque Oude Schip trail on Sunday.

Wilderness Search and Rescue spokesperson Johan Marais said four tourists in the party got into difficulties along the trail which rewards hikers with picturesque wilderness views as it wends its way from Sandy Bay to Llandudno.

The alarm was raised mid-afternoon on Sunday and a rescue craft was sent by the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) in Bakoven to see if they could be spotted from the shoreline.

A Skymed helicopter also arrived and a paramedic was lowered to the worried group.

One of the tourists was found to be very dehydrated and was put into a bridle, raised up into the helicopter and taken to hospital to be treated.

The other three were taken to the Bakoven NSRI base to be assessed, but would probably not need to go to hospital, said Marais.

Earlier, a 46-year-old hiker from KwaZulu-Natal was airlifted from the Platteklip Gorge footpath on Table Mountain, also suffering from dehydration.

