 

Cape Town teen shot in the mouth during protests returns home

2017-09-19 15:51

Kimon de Greef

A policeman shoots a child during the Hout Bay protest. (Justin Sullivan)

A policeman shoots a child during the Hout Bay protest. (Justin Sullivan)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

My son fears the police want to 'finish him off' - Mother of shot Hout Bay teen

2017-09-19 12:56

Fourteen-year-old Ona Dubula was shot four times during a protest in Hangberg, Hout Bay, last week by riot police. Two rubber bullets entered his mouth and last Wednesday he had surgery to remove one lodged under his tongue. News24 spoke to his mother. Watch. WATCH

Cape Town - The 14-year-old boy shot in the mouth by police during a protest in Hout Bay last week, was discharged from hospital on Tuesday morning and returned home to Imizamo Yethu with his mother, Pinkie.

A group of Hangberg residents involved in the recent protest collected the pair from Groote Schuur, where the teen spent six nights after having a rubber bullet surgically removed from beneath his tongue, GroundUp reports.

"It’s the least we could do," said Angelo Josephs, whose employer gave the group a lift. Hangberg residents also raised about R900 for the family.

The 14-year-old recovered his speech several days ago, but still has a large wound inside his mouth.

He was in high spirits outside the hospital. "It doesn’t hurt so much," he said.

He was looking forward to resuming skateboarding, his favourite pastime, although his board needs repairs.

Pinkie was relieved to be leaving the hospital, after returning home just once during her son’s recovery. She spent most nights sleeping in the trauma ward waiting room or on an armchair in the Ear, Nose & Throat unit where he was moved to after his operation.

"I’ve been worrying so much about my younger children in Imizamo Yethu," she said. "My sister is looking after them, but I prefer to be there myself. It isn’t safe, especially at night."

She has been disturbed by comments on Facebook stating her son was an orphan.

"I’m his mother and I love my children very much," she said.

'How can the police investigate the police?'

Donations collected by a local student activist enabled her to buy food and airtime during her stay, as well as travel home by taxi over the weekend. The student also cooked a meal for Pinkie, who is unemployed, and loaned her a blanket and coat.

Approximately 30 people had donated money via eWallet, the student said, with a further ten pledging to contribute at the end of the month.

"It is difficult to find words for how much that support meant for me," Pinkie said.
 
When the group arrived home in Imizamo Yethu they met Pinkie’s mother, who had travelled by bus from the Eastern Cape. The teen began crying when he saw his grandmother, who looked after him for several years when Pinkie first moved to Cape Town. She will spend at least a week with the family, said Pinkie.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) has opened a case of attempted murder following the shooting, which took place at extremely close range.

Pinkie is receiving legal support and intends to lay separate charges this week.

"I want to make sure it’s done properly," she said.

"How can the police investigate the police?"


Read more on:    cape town

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Sisulu denies attending any Gupta events

2017-09-19 14:23

Inside News24

 
Watch: Investing in the future through child development

An investment of R32-million into 11 early childhood development centres is changing the future for children in the Northern Cape.

/News
WATCH: Nanny appears in court after video shows her allegedly throwing baby
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, September 16 2017-09-17 08:57 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 