Cape Town threatens to ban watering of gardens

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has threatened to ban watering of gardens if more residents don't cut back on their water use.

"Unless all residents reduce their water usage to meet the target, even more stringent restrictions are likely in the near future, including a possible blanket ban on all watering of gardens," the city said in a statement on Wednesday.

While most parts of the country are experiencing annual rainfall, Cape Town is at the height of its dry season, with high summer temperatures making things even drier.

According to the city, consumption dropped from an average of 835 million litres per day during the week of December 19 to 25, to an average of 829 million litres per day during the week of December 26 to January 1.

"While the City of Cape Town is pleased with the improvement, this is still 29 million litres per day above the level required to ensure that water supply will last until the next rainy season. Dam levels have dropped to 46% and there are still a number of hot and dry months ahead," it said.

Cape Town is currently on Level 3 water restrictions.

This means: