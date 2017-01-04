 

Cape Town threatens to ban watering of gardens

2017-01-04 21:50

Jenni Evans, News24

Western Cape dam levels are low. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Western Cape dam levels are low. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has threatened to ban watering of gardens if more residents don't cut back on their water use.

"Unless all residents reduce their water usage to meet the target, even more stringent restrictions are likely in the near future, including a possible blanket ban on all watering of gardens," the city said in a statement on Wednesday.

While most parts of the country are experiencing annual rainfall, Cape Town is at the height of its dry season, with high summer temperatures making things even drier.

According to the city, consumption dropped from an average of 835 million litres per day during the week of December 19 to 25, to an average of 829 million litres per day during the week of December 26 to January 1.

"While the City of Cape Town is pleased with the improvement, this is still 29 million litres per day above the level required to ensure that water supply will last until the next rainy season. Dam levels have dropped to 46% and there are still a number of hot and dry months ahead," it said.

READ: Western Cape gets R12m in drought relief

Cape Town is currently on Level 3 water restrictions.

This means:

  • Watering and irrigation of plants, vegetable gardens, etc is only allowed with a bucket or watering can;
  • No hosepipes or automatic sprinklers are allowed;
  • Golf courses, companies, people involved in sporting activities and agricultural activities must apply to the Director: Water and Sanitation for permission to use more water;
  • No watering is allowed within 24 hours of rainfall, and boreholes are not exempt from this rule;
  • Properties using non-potable water, such as grey water etc, must display signs indicating this;
  • All wells and boreholes must be registered with the City and measures must be taken to avoid waste and evaporation;
  • No hosing down of hard surfaces like driveways with drinking water is allowed, unless for health purposes. Permits for abattoirs and industries are available from the Director: Water and Sanitation;
  • Decorative fountains and water features must use recycled water;
  • Washing cars and boats with drinking water is only allowed from buckets;
  • No portable play pools are allowed;
  • Swimming pools can only be manually topped up if they have a pool cover. No automatic top-ups allowed.
  • Informal car washers are not allowed to use hosepipes - buckets only;
  • Golf courses and playing fields cannot add any new landscaping, unless non-potable water is used.
Read more on:    cape town  |  drought  |  water

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

50% of matriculants gain access to higher education

2017-01-04 18:19

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

NSC results available from 06:00 on 5 January 2017. Western Cape NSC Results will be available 05:00 on 6 January 2017. Enter the examination number (NSC Students) or surname (IEB Students) to view results; or search by province or school.

PARTNER CONTENT
INFOGRAPHIC: New thinking required for retirement

Everything we believe about retirement is fast becoming outdated.

/News
We can't say the fires are under control - emergency services in Somerset West

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Camps Bay 12:02 PM
Road name: Victoria Road

Cape Town 20:44 PM
Road name: N2

More traffic reports
PowerBall, Plus Tuesday January 03 results 2017-01-03 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 