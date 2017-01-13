Cape Town woman arrested for abduction of 8-month-old baby

What To Read Next

Cape Town – A woman is set to appear in court next week for allegedly abducting an eight-month-old baby in Kraaifontein, Cape Town, Western Cape police said on Friday.



Baby Lucas was found unharmed on Thursday, two days after he went missing.

On Tuesday morning, his grandmother allowed a woman, who is known to them, to take the child to someone down the road. The woman never returned.

Captain FC Van Wyk said a 37-year-old woman was arrested in Scottsdene on Friday morning.

She is expected to appear in the Kuils River Magistrate’s Court on Monday.