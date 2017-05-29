 

Cape Town woman found 'in pool of blood'

2017-05-29 22:24

Jenni Evans, News24

SA Police. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Cape Town - Another woman has been found dead - this time in Langa, Cape Town.

Residents of the suburb east of the city were shocked to find a woman's body lying in a pool of blood on Monday.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said the woman's body was found in Zone 26, Langa, around 08:40 on Monday.

She had sustained multiple injuries before she died.

South Africa: A country where women and children end up as grim stats

Nobody has been arrested in connection with the woman's death, and police have appealed for any information that may help them find the person who killed her.

The information can be relayed to Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or investigating officer Captain Mildred Sigenu on 021 695 8019.

This comes after the murder of Stellenbosch University student Hannah Cornelius, after she and a friend were hijacked while chatting in a car.

Cornelius' friend managed to jump out of the boot and ask people at a nearby house for help.

The country is still reeling from the death of 22-year-old Karabo Mokoena, whose burnt body was found in a veld on April 29 in Lyndhurst, Johannesburg, after she was reported missing the day before.

Her boyfriend Sandile Mantsoe has been arrested in connection with her death.

