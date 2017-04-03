Cape Town women robbed in private taxi

Cape Town - A Cape Town woman says she and a friend were ambushed in a private taxi when two men emerged from the boot of the car and robbed them of their belongings.

Leilahn Albertyn, 32, told News24 that she and a friend were on their way to the Spar Women's Race in a Rikkis Taxi on Sunday.

“We wanted to take a taxi, because we didn’t want to look for parking. It was just more convenient,” said an emotional Albertyn, who is an advocacy and communications manager at Paediatric Aids Treatment for Africa.

Her friend was picked up first and sent her a message to say they were on their way. When they stopped at her house she got out and said the driver wanted some water. Albertyn went back into the house to fill the bottle.

Her friend was sitting in the passenger seat and she got into the back seat.

“A few hundred meters away from my house the driver stopped and told me that there was something wrong with my seatbelt, but I could see nothing wrong. All of a sudden someone jumped out of the boot, but the driver said it was his friend.”

Albertyn said her friend managed to get out and run away.

“I couldn’t find the handle for the door, when someone held me from behind. He was in his early twenties and told me to keep calm and nothing will happen.”

The man stole the earrings out of her ears while a second man searched for her phone. He got angry when she said her phone was at home.

Shortly thereafter, Albertyn threw her racing belt, which contained R200, on the floor.

‘Worst experience’ ever

“My friend was screaming for help in the road and I think that threw them off and they eventually told me to go.”

Albertyn said she got out and ran. A few neighbours in the area heard their screams and walked them home.

On their way to the police station, they stopped to see if anything had fallen out of the car. She said they found her earrings, a cap, and house keys.

“When we arrived at the police station the driver was already there. He wanted to open a case of attempted robbery before us, but we could see that this driver was in on this.”

Both women gave statements while the driver waited outside.

“I’ve never been in such a situation before. We were using a service that was supposed to be safe. It was the worst experience I ever had,” Albertyn said.

She said the driver claimed to police there was no one else in the car. Police apparently let him go.

Albertyn said the investigating officer called her to ask if she was sure there was someone else in the car.

Similar incidents

The taxi service’s Waleed Baker said they had already met with the driver and would conduct an internal investigation. They would meet the women on Monday evening and release a full report on Tuesday.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said a case of attempted robbery was opened at the Goodwood police station. No arrests had been made.

Meanwhile, four men who allegedly attacked five Uber commuters will go on trial in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg later this year. They would allegedly emerge from the boot through the back seat to attack commuters.

They allegedly attacked and raped a woman after she got into what she thought was an Uber taxi in Fourways, Johannesburg, on July 6, 2016.

On August 28 that year, they allegedly attacked a couple who ordered an Uber ride home, via the service's mobile app, from the Movida nightclub in Sunninghill in the early hours of the morning.

Shortly after departing, two men hiding in the boot pushed the back seat forward and got into the front of the car and stabbed the man. His girlfriend was bundled into the boot. They were driven to a house where the woman was raped. They were robbed and forced to reveal the PIN numbers of their bank cards.



