Cape Town workers start cleaning up city after storm

Cape Town – Municipal workers started cleaning up parts of the city on Thursday, following severe rains and wind on Wednesday.

Many residents were fixing up their homes after trees were uprooted and property damaged.

City workers were spotted at the Sea Point promenade, beginning the clean-up process following the heavy storm.

By midday on Thursday, disaster management officials had confirmed that the storm had claimed nine lives in the Western Cape, including that of a three-year-old.

Most disaster management resources were focussing on monitoring the fires that have been raging since Wednesday night in the Knysna area.

Deputy Mayor Ian Nielson thanked disaster management personnel on Thursday morning for their response to the severe storm.