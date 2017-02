Cape Town's top 100 water consumers revealed

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town on Monday released a list of the top 100 water consumers in the city.



In a statement, the city said water consumption increased to 837 million litres of collective use per day compared to the target of 700 million litres per day.

Capetonians have to date been unable to achieve the target of 700 million litres per day after it was set in the middle of February, consistently using roughly 100 million litres more.

"We may not have control over the weather, but we do have control over our use of potable water for non-essential purposes. Our actions can change the scenario," Mayor Patricia de Lille said.

The city's top 100 water users use a total of roughly 25 million litres per month.

The top 100 users, with the highest water usage per month, are located in: