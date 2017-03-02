 

Cape water restrictions to remain until dams reach 85%

2017-03-02 11:52

Paul Herman, News24

Video

WATCH: Cape Town dam levels at 37-year low

2017-02-13 14:48

The City of Cape Town has just implemented level 3B water restrictions in response to the ongoing drought. Dam levels are currently lower than at any other point since 1980. WATCH

Cape Town – Water restrictions in the Western Cape will remain in place until dams have reached 85% of their capacity, Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe said on Thursday.

Cabinet was looking at ways to help the province should the current water supply run out, he told journalists at a post-Cabinet briefing.

"Attempts need to be instituted to provide greater comfort in the form of additional alternate water supply sources that must be on standby should inadequate water be received for this season," he said.

To curb excessive water use, the Department of Water and Sanitation had informed the agricultural sector of 10% additional water restrictions.

Radebe welcomed the "much-needed rains" in other parts of the country. He warned of the possibility of flash flooding and said government was ready to act should this happen.

South Africa would host the Unesco-proposed World Water Day on March 22, under the theme, "Waste Water: the untapped resource".

President Jacob Zuma is expected to open the event, and launch the World Water Development Report 2017 on waste water.

jeff radebe  |  cape town  |  water restrictions

