 

#CapeStorm: President Zuma sends message of support to those affected

2017-06-08 20:53

Lizeka Tandwa, News24

Raging fires at the Longmore Forest on June 07, 2017 in Knysna. (Gallo Images / Die Burger / Werner Hills)

Raging fires at the Longmore Forest on June 07, 2017 in Knysna. (Gallo Images / Die Burger / Werner Hills)

Pretoria - President Jacob Zuma on Thursday delivered a message of support and offered condolences to those affected by the storm and fires in the Western Cape.

Nine people died during the storm and as a result of fires in Knysna, which were fanned by the winds that ravished most of Cape Town on Wednesday. 

"We also extend our deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the storms that engulfed the Western Cape yesterday. The pain is immeasurable."

Zuma said natural disasters such as the one that affected the Western Cape always strike the poor more than anyone.  

"Those living in informal settlements, which remain a challenge that our government is attending to, have been affected yet again by the floods."

He thanked all who continue to provide support, from both government and the non-governmental sector.

The Western Cape remains in dire need of rain, he said, but the storms were definitely not what the province needed as they cause more havoc than solutions. 

"It is in this context that we encourage our partners to contribute towards the full implementation of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change," he said.

Developing countries believe that the Paris Agreement enjoins both the rich and poor nations to do what is good for humanity in order to preserve lives, he said. 



