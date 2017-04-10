 

Capetonians urged to keep up water-saving efforts despite rain

2017-04-10 20:25

James de Villiers, News24

Cape Town – The City of Cape Town on Monday urged consumers not to relax their water-saving efforts after two days of light rain in the city.

The city's dam levels have declined to 25.2%. With the last 10% of a dam's water mostly unusable, dam levels are effectively at 15.2%, the city said in a statement.

Mayoral committee member for water and waste services Xanthea Limberg said it will take a number of consecutive winters of good rainfall for dam levels to recover.

Limberg said the city has started reducing water pressure in the central and southern suburbs in an effort to curb water consumption.

It is estimated that the initiative is saving approximately 25 million litres of water per day, she said.

The city plans to expand the initiative this coming week by decreasing water pressure in Blackheath, Kleinvlei, Kuils River, Delft, Macassar, Firgrove, Somerset West, Strand, Gordon's Bay and Sir Lowry's Pass Village.

Limberg said some areas may experience a loss of water supply during the introduction of the additional pressure-reduction measures.


