Case against 'Bullet' withdrawn

Cape Town - Only people who are guilty are happy when a case against them is withdrawn, former 'Bok James Dalton, 44, told Netwerk24 outside the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Monday after a case revolving around his alleged “altercation” with police was struck off the roll.

Dalton briefly appeared in the court, where he was informed that the four charges against him had been withdrawn.

He had been charged with assault, reckless and negligent driving, crimen injuria and resisting arrest.

The charges followed an incident in Sea Point in February when an altercation with police “got out of hand” after a man accused Dalton – also known as “Bullet” – of crashing into his car.

After being informed that the charges had been dropped, Dalton made a beeline for his car.

He said he wasn’t necessarily relieved that the case would not go ahead.

“Only people who are guilty are relieved when a case is withdrawn,” he said.

The case had been postponed for further investigation in April and for the Director of Public Prosecution to decide if the charges against Dalton will be dropped.

Dalton was freed on R1 500 bail in February after he was arrested following an alleged altercation with police after he’d been approached outside a restaurant about the alleged car accident.

He was initially charged with intimidation.

The ex-Bok claims he wasn’t involved in an accident and apparently had told police to check for themselves that there was no damage to his car.